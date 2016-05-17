More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Attorney for porn star says she faced physical threats
An attorney for a porn actress who allegedly had an affair with President Donald Trump says she was threatened with physical harm.
National
Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey
Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate.
Variety
Teacher accused of firing gun at school released from jail
A Georgia teacher accused of firing a handgun in his classroom has been released from jail on a $10,000 bond for psychiatric evaluation and treatment.
Business
Man accused of setting fire at Florida horse-training center
A man recently fired from a Florida horse-training center reportedly told investigators that he returned and started fires there to "get back" at the business.
National
2 weeks of odd news: 2 men said dead; 2 brides, 2 stinks
MOCHA MASTER: SKOREA BARISTA ADORNS COFFEE WITH WORKS OF ARTSEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Would you like cream, sugar and art with that?A South Korean…
