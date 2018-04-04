On Wednesday Minneapolis City Hall rang its bells 39 times, joining bell towers across the country in marking the 50th anniversary of the assassination of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. King was 39 years old when he was killed in Memphis one day after delivering his "I've Been to the Mountaintop" sermon at Mason Temple in support of striking sanitation workers.

