St. Paul
After threat of suit, new rules coming for short-term rental platforms in St. Paul
Airbnb lauds proposal; City Council will vote April 11.
Local
Minnehaha Academy rebuild plans draw some neighbors' pique
School officials and representatives of the firms that will build and design the new facility held a community meeting and open house at the school's elementary and middle-school campus Wednesday.
Local
Despite weather, Twins dig deep to make opener best it can be
This may be the most unseasonable start to the baseball season since the outdoor downtown stadium opened in 2010. There's been snow, there's been cold, but there hasn't been an April like this.
Local
MnDOT reveals 2018 road construction projects
The $1.1 billion worth of projects include major work to be done on I-35W and I-94 in the metro area.
State + Local
Eagan senior home resident was dead two days before being found
In a report issued this week, state investigators determined that June Alice Thompson had died in her room last October, but her body was not found for two days because staff at her assisted-living facility — the Commons on Marice — failed to perform daily wellness checks as promised.
