National
Audit recommends report to ID, stop ineligible Minnesota voters
Minnesota should develop a report that helps county election officials identify people who aren't eligible to vote, the legislative auditor's office recommended Friday.
National
Holder campaigns for Dallet, GOP files complaint
Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is continuing his two-day swing through Wisconsin to help motivate voters to support Rebecca Dallet for state Supreme Court.
Local
Stephen Hawking: On God and Science
Hawking didn't believe in a creator or afterlife. The laws of physics explained the universe to him. The Washington Post
West Metro
Hennepin County deputies win round in being able to have tattoos
Union leaders hope an arbitration ruling is a step toward fewer restrictions. Tattoo policies have been a frequent discussion in law enforcement for many years.
National
The Latest: Audit suggests report to ID ineligible voters
The Latest on a legislative audit of Minnesota's voter registration system (all times local):
