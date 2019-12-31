More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Science
National
Facebook again refuses to ban political ads, even false ones
Despite escalating pressure ahead of the 2020 presidential election, Facebook reaffirmed its freewheeling policy on political ads Thursday, saying it won't ban them, won't fact-check them and won't limit how they can be targeted to specific groups of people.
World
Viking-era runestone may reflect fears of a climate disaster
The writing on a famous Viking-era runestone may reflect fears of an approaching climate disaster in 9th century Scandinavia, according to new research by a team of Swedish academics.
Nation
Earth posts second-hottest year on record to close out warmest decade
2019 also caps off a five-year period that ranks as the warmest such span in recorded history.
Local
Training a cuttlefish to wear what? 3-D glasses offer U researchers a new view
Designing the specs for the cephalopods and getting them worn were among the challenges for the study of depth perception.
Local
Record drop in U.S. cancer death rate may reflect a series of treatment breakthroughs
Screenings plus innovative therapies have helped push cancer death rates to historic lows.