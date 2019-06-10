More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Detroit chief says neo-Nazis sought gay pride event violence
Detroit's police chief says officers prevented violence by a neo-Nazi group that wanted to spark "Charlottesville No. 2" during a gay pride festival over the weekend.
Nation
Police look to Facebook, bank records in quadruple slaying
Police are turning to Facebook and bank records to try to identify a motive for why four people were killed at a North Dakota business two months ago.
Variety
Authorities ID man who died after Wisconsin mini-triathlon
Authorities say a Wisconsin man apparently accidentally drowned during the swimming portion of the Half Ironman 70.3 mini-triathlon in Lake Monona.
Nation
Dallas crane collapse victim identified as 29-year-old woman
Authorities have identified 29-year-old Kiersten Symone Smith as the woman who was killed when a crane fell on a Dallas apartment building Sunday amid severe thunderstorms that also uprooted mature trees and left thousands without power across the city.
Nation
Grandmother of dad who killed 5 kids asks to spare his life
The father and grandmother of a man who killed his five children asked a jury on Monday to spare his life for the slayings because their family has seen so much death and sadness.