Business
Garrett Popcorn sues ex-employee it says stole its recipes
The owner of a famed Chicago popcorn business has sued a former employee, accusing her of stealing thousands of files including information about its secret recipes.
Variety
Armed border group shuts down camp at border in New Mexico
An armed group that has been patrolling the U.S.-Mexico border left its post in the New Mexico desert Tuesday amid pressure from law enforcement following videos that showed militia members stopping migrants who had illegally crossed into the country.
National
California pushes talks on 1st-in-US police shooting rules
California lawmakers worked to find common ground Tuesday between law enforcement groups and reformers intent on adopting first-in-the-nation standards designed to limit fatal shootings by police.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:6-3-7(six, three, seven)Estimated jackpot: $192 million04-07-16-19-23(four, seven, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-three)Estimated jackpot: $26,000Estimated jackpot: $150 million
Nation
