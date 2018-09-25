More from Star Tribune
$210M archdiocese bankruptcy settlement approved for abuse victims
The settlement is one of the nation's largest for a Catholic diocese.
Local
$210M St. Paul archdiocese bankruptcy settlement approved
Nearly four years after the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a U.S. Bankruptcy Court approved a settlement plan that includes $210 million for more than 400 victims of clergy sex abuse.
National
Deactivated Wisconsin voters can go back on the rolls
The Wisconsin Elections Commission has agreed to allow local election clerks to reinstate voter registration for voters who were wrongly cut from the rolls last year.
National
Liberal group sues Schimel over records in health lawsuit
A liberal group is suing the Wisconsin Department of Justice after it refused to turn over emails related to Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel's lawsuit seeking to overturn the national health care law.
National
Milwaukee GOP group removes tweet mocking Justice Ginsburg
The Milwaukee County GOP deleted a tweet Tuesday that mocks Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by suggesting President Abraham Lincoln groped her.
