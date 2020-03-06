More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Venezuela on agenda for Trump's meeting with Brazil's leader
The crisis in Venezuela, a possible U.S.-Brazil trade deal and Chinese telecom company Huawei were on the agenda for President Donald Trump's Saturday dinner with Brazil's leader at Trump's Florida resort, an administration official said.
Movies
American Film Institute postponing gala with Julie Andrews
The American Film Institute says it is postponing its 48th annual AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute honoring Julie Andrews in an apparent response to the new coronavirus outbreak.
Nation
Authorities await autopsy in Tennessee missing girl case
Authorities are awaiting autopsy results after remains of a missing 15-month-old girl were believed to be found in Tennessee.
Business
Driver dies after jet fuel tanker crash in Indianapolis
A truck driver who was engulfed in flames when his tanker carrying jet fuel crashed and exploded on an Indianapolis highway ramp died Saturday, 16 days after the crash, a hospital said.
Nation
Iditarod looks for relevance as race across Alaska starts
When 57 mushers line up Sunday for the official start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, it will be the second-smallest field in the past two decades. Only last year's field of 52 was smaller.