Empire Maker, Belmont winner and prolific sire, dies at 20
Empire Maker, who won the 2003 Belmont Stakes to spoil Funny Cide's Triple Crown bid and went on to become a prolific stallion, died of…
Sports
Sharapova loses, Nadal advances at Australian Open
Maria Sharapova hasn't won a tournament since 2017, and her ranking slipped to 136th by the end of last year.
Wolves
Spurs cough up big lead, recover for 120-118 win over Suns
Bryn Forbes lived a shooter's dream during the first half on Monday night, making seven 3-pointers as the San Antonio Spurs built a big early lead.
Wolves
Timberwolves can't take advantage of depleted Denver, fall 107-100
The depleted Nuggets dared the Wolves to beat a zone; the home team failed to do so.
Gophers
Armstrong leads Texas Southern over Grambling 68-61
Tyrik Armstrong scored 17 points, Bryson Etienne added 13 and made four assists and Texas Southern beat Grambling 68-61 on Monday night to win its third straight.