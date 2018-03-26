More from Star Tribune
Golf
Hazeltine will become first U.S. repeat host of Ryder Cup
The Ryder Cup is returning to the Twin Cities in 2028 at the same course where the world's premier international golf event enjoyed so much success in 2016.
Golf
The Ryder Cup will return to Hazeltine in 2028, the first time a U.S. course will host the showcase event a second time.
Wild
Wild signs prospect Greenway to three-year contract
Only a day after his college season ended, prospect Jordan Greenway quickly latched on to another team – signing a three-year, entry-level contract with the Wild to begin his professional career.
Golf
Woods to play in his DC-area event for 1st time since 2015
Tiger Woods says he will play in his Washington-area tournament benefiting his foundation this summer. It would be his first appearance since 2015.
Golf
2016 Cup: Drone video takes you through Ryder Cup's key holes
From the 2016 Cup, view fly-throughs of some of the holes golfers faced at the Hazeltine National Golf Club.
