More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Tough weekend for Tyus Jones as Apple Valley, Duke fall
The Timberwolves point guard had some emotional investment in both games, especially with younger brother Tre playing for Apple Valley and headed for Duke.
Gophers
Fitzgerald leaving Gophers basketball team for final year of eligibility
Davonte Fitzgerald earned his bachelor's degree in December and can transfer to another program without sitting out a season.
Vikings
Kraft discounts any discord in Patriots organization
Every marriage has its ups and downs. So New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft urges everyone not to read too much into any reported discord in his organization.
MN United
Argentina coach says Messi fit to play Spain in Madrid
Lionel Messi has recovered from his adductor muscle problems and will play against Spain in a friendly on Tuesday.
Gophers
Esquer's Stanford homecoming is better than expected so far
David Esquer knew he was taking over a talented Stanford ballclub when his alma mater hired him to succeed his mentor, Mark Marquess.He certainly didn't…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.