Vikings Cousins? Opponents' defense? Philosophy? Is Vikings' biggest issue really the offensive line?
National
Trump picks budget head Mulvaney to be next chief of staff
President Donald Trump on Friday picked budget director Mick Mulvaney to be his acting chief of staff, ending a chaotic search in which several top contenders took themselves out of the running for the job.
National
California is first state to mandate zero-emission bus fleet
California moved Friday to eliminate climate-changing fossil fuels from its fleet of 12,000 transit buses, enacting a first-in-the-nation mandate that will vastly increase the number of electric buses on the road.
National
Fate of Kansas' ban on telemedicine abortions uncertain
Kansas clinics still don't know whether it will be legal for them to offer telemedicine abortions in January even though a state-court judge on Friday derided an upcoming ban as an "air ball" that can't stop doctors from providing pregnancy-ending pills to patients they don't see in person.
National
California court blocks pardon of man who killed at age 14
In a rare step, the California Supreme Court has blocked Gov. Jerry Brown's attempt to issue a pardon to a 37-year-old Cambodian refugee who killed a woman when he was 14 years old.
Movies
1947 best-picture Oscar sells for nearly $500,000 at auction
One Academy Award trophy sold for nearly $500,000 and the second for well over $200,000 in a rare auction of Oscars in Los Angeles.
