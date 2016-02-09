More from Star Tribune
Blue bus of Kabul brings joys of reading to Afghan children
The children of Kabul love the blue bus — they rush toward it every time it pulls into their street, eager to come onboard.
World
Vietnam commemorates 50th anniversary of My Lai massacre
More a thousand people in Vietnam marked Friday's 50th anniversary of the My Lai massacre, the most notorious episode in modern U.S. military history, with talk of peace and cooperation instead of hatred.
World
Myanmar forces Burman culture on minorities, erases identity
From the age of 5, when she entered a government school in Myanmar, Stella Naw learned about the triumphs of Burman kings and heroes, recited Burman poems and performed Burman dances at school ceremonies.
World
Blast at home in SW Pakistani border town kills 2, wounds 10
A Pakistani government official says a powerful blast at a home in the southwestern town of Qillah Saifullah bordering Afghanistan has killed at least two people and wounded 10 others.
World
Southeast Asian leaders gather for first Australia summit
Southeast Asian leaders started gathering Friday for their first summit in Australia as the regional neighbors look for closer economic and security links and the host prime minister warned against trade protectionism.
