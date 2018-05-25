More from Star Tribune
Bangladesh PM urges Myanmar to take back Rohingya Muslims
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday called for international pressure on Myanmar to take back hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims who have sought shelter in her country to escape military-led violence.
World
Cyclone Mekunu to be 'extremely severe' on landfall in Oman
Cyclone Mekunu neared the Arabian Peninsula on Friday as its outer bands dumped heavy rain and bent palm trees in Oman, a sign of the approaching storm's power after earlier thrashing the Yemeni island of Socotra.
World
Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy on the ropes over party graft case
Spanish opposition parties launched Friday a fierce campaign to end the conservative government of Mariano Rajoy after courts ruled that his Popular Party profited from a large kickbacks-for-contracts scheme.
World
Russia's ex-US envoy: Trump wants better ties with Russia
Russia's former ambassador to the United States says "toxic" political infighting is preventing U.S. President Donald Trump from improving relations with Russia.
World
Italy's premier-designate Conte leaps into social media
Italy's 5-Star Movement has long been at the forefront of using social media to engage its base and promote its "direct democracy" ethos, and its first-ever premier-designate, Giuseppe Conte, has finally caught the bug.
