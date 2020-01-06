More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these is legit, even though they…
National
Virginia lawmakers ban guns at state Capitol
Virginia lawmakers voted Friday to ban firearms at the state Capitol, the first in what's expected to be many contentious gun votes in coming weeks.
Stage & Arts
A rescue mutt named Vienna is the unofficial mascot of St. Paul's Fitzgerald Theater
A 9-pound rescue mutt is stealing the show at St. Paul's Fitzgerald Theater.
Variety
Robots out of work as automated businesses close in Bay Area
It has been a bad week for robots in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Celebrities
Megyn Kelly says she did 'twirl' before Roger Ailes, too
Megyn Kelly says she did the "twirl" before Roger Ailes, too.