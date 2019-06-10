More from Star Tribune
Indiana farm suspends delivery following animal abuse video
A famous northwestern Indiana dairy farm's home delivery service has temporarily suspended deliveries, in part to protect drivers it says are facing harassment following the release of graphic undercover video showing workers abusing calves.
National
1st woman to take command of a US Army infantry division
The California National Guard has announced the appointment of the first woman to lead a U.S. Army infantry division.
Celebrities
AP Exclusive: 25 years after murders, OJ says 'Life is fine'
After 25 years living under the shadow of one of the nation's most notorious murder cases, O.J. Simpson says his life has entered a phase he calls the "no negative zone."
National
Ex-Army staff sergeant to get Medal of Honor for Iraq valor
The White House says President Donald Trump will award the nation's highest military honor to former Army Staff Sgt. David G. Bellavia for actions in Iraq.
National
Pretrial appeal dismissed in 2005 slaying of teacher
Georgia's highest court on Monday ruled that it lacks authority to hear a pretrial appeal from a man charged with killing a high school teacher whose disappearance remained a mystery for more than a decade.